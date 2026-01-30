Bitcoin hits 2-month low amid $5B ETF outflows
What's the story
Bitcoin has hit a two-month low during early Asian trading hours, with its value falling by as much as 4% to $81,102 in Singapore. The decline is the steepest since November 21 and comes amid a broader trend of investors pulling money out of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the cryptocurrency. The slump puts Bitcoin down over 34% from its all-time high in October 2025.
ETF withdrawals
US-listed Bitcoin ETFs face record outflows
The 12 US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have witnessed three consecutive months of net redemptions. If this trend continues, it will be the longest streak of outflows since these funds were introduced in 2024. Over this period, some $4.8 billion has been withdrawn from these products, Bloomberg data shows.
Market trends
Bitcoin's decline contrasts with gold's rise
Bitcoin's recent slump comes as gold and other precious metals have been on the rise. Investors looking for safe havens amid geopolitical uncertainty are turning away from cryptocurrencies and toward traditional assets. This trend has raised questions about Bitcoin's role as a "digital gold." Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, noted that cryptocurrencies no longer seem like an alternative to fiat money and a hedge against irresponsible financial policies of major countries.
Fund performance
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF trails gold ETF
The shift in investor sentiment is also reflected in fund flows. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, the largest Bitcoin ETF and one of the most successful fund launches ever, has fallen behind in terms of total assets. This further highlights the growing preference for traditional safe-haven assets over cryptocurrencies amid current market conditions.