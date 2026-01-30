Bitcoin hits 2-month low amid $5B ETF outflows

Bitcoin has hit a two-month low during early Asian trading hours, with its value falling by as much as 4% to $81,102 in Singapore. The decline is the steepest since November 21 and comes amid a broader trend of investors pulling money out of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the cryptocurrency. The slump puts Bitcoin down over 34% from its all-time high in October 2025.

ETF withdrawals US-listed Bitcoin ETFs face record outflows The 12 US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have witnessed three consecutive months of net redemptions. If this trend continues, it will be the longest streak of outflows since these funds were introduced in 2024. Over this period, some $4.8 billion has been withdrawn from these products, Bloomberg data shows.

Market trends Bitcoin's decline contrasts with gold's rise Bitcoin's recent slump comes as gold and other precious metals have been on the rise. Investors looking for safe havens amid geopolitical uncertainty are turning away from cryptocurrencies and toward traditional assets. This trend has raised questions about Bitcoin's role as a "digital gold." Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, noted that cryptocurrencies no longer seem like an alternative to fiat money and a hedge against irresponsible financial policies of major countries.

