Bitcoin hits $64,200 on ETF interest and Fed pause hopes

bitcoin climbed to $64,200 (about ₹61.4 lakh) on Tuesday, thanks to growing interest in US spot bitcoin ETFs and hopes that the Fed won't hike interest rates soon.

Still, more bitcoins are sitting on exchanges, now at 1.33 million bitcoins, which could mean some holders are getting ready to sell.

Meanwhile, ether is hovering around $1,900 (₹1.8 lakh), showing a less exciting performance.