Bitcoin hits $81,093 after 1.63% jump amid mixed ETF flows

Experts say it's smart to stay disciplined and avoid risky bets right now.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, suggests not over-leveraging, while Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, recommends easing in with staggered buys and keeping an eye on bitcoin's $79,000 support level ahead of Fed updates.

On-chain data shows fewer people are selling, hinting at stronger buying interest and a more positive vibe in the crypto space lately.