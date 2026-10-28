Bitcoin hits $81,093 after 1.63% jump amid mixed ETF flows
Business
bitcoin just climbed to $81,093 after a 1.63% jump, thanks to falling oil prices and upbeat US corporate results.
ETF flows remain important, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording no net flow on October 26, while Ethereum ETFs attracted $16.1 million.
Experts advise disciplined, staggered bitcoin buys
Experts say it's smart to stay disciplined and avoid risky bets right now.
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, suggests not over-leveraging, while Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, recommends easing in with staggered buys and keeping an eye on bitcoin's $79,000 support level ahead of Fed updates.
On-chain data shows fewer people are selling, hinting at stronger buying interest and a more positive vibe in the crypto space lately.