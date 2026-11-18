Bitcoin holds $64,000 as 1 bitcoin buys 17.13 ounces gold
bitcoin is holding strong at $64,000, while gold just slipped 2% to $3,767 an ounce.
That means one bitcoin now gets you 17.13 ounces of gold, a big jump from earlier this year.
Even though both have lost some value in dollars lately, bitcoin is still showing more strength and the bitcoin-to-gold ratio is now just above its key 200-day moving average.
Fed odds boost dollar, pressuring gold
With a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike looking almost certain (97% odds), the US dollar is gaining steam and putting extra pressure on gold.
Gold's down 33% from its January high, while bitcoin has dropped 25% since September, but it's still up compared with earlier this year.
All eyes are on the Fed's upcoming meeting minutes for clues about what's next, but for now, bitcoin seems to be winning the alternative asset game.