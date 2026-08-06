Bitcoin holds above $64,600, crosses 50-day average, Alex Kuptsikevich says
Business
bitcoin is holding firm above $64,600 this Thursday after bouncing back from a dip earlier in the week.
Bitcoin is up 0.5% over seven days and just crossed its 50-day moving average, which analysts like FxPro's Alex Kuptsikevich say could be an early sign of a longer-term upward trend.
Altcoins mixed as Hyperliquid's hype jumps
Altcoins had mixed results: ether edged up over 1% to $1,904 but is still slightly down for the week, while XRP dropped nearly 3%.
Solana, dogecoin, and Tron barely moved. Notably, Hyperliquid's HYPE jumped over 4%.
Meanwhile, SpaceX's $1.1 billion stock unlock drew eyes since the company holds about $1.1 billion in bitcoin.