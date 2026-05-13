Bitcoin holds above $81,117 as daily transactions jump 116%
Business
bitcoin is holding steady at over $80,000 ($81,117 to be exact), which is pretty unusual after fresh US inflation numbers (normally, prices dip). Its market cap is solid at $1.62 trillion.
What's really catching eyes: daily bitcoin transactions jumped 116% in May, showing more people are using the network.
Bitcoin ETFs pull in $272 million
Altcoins like BNB, Tron, and Dogecoin saw small gains, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano slipped a bit.
Despite the mixed vibes in altcoins, institutional investors aren't backing off. bitcoin ETFs just pulled in $272 million.
With global markets feeling uncertain lately, traders are watching bitcoin's stability closely.
Analysts say if it closes above $82,500 for a while, it could mean buyers are getting even more confident.