Bitcoin holds above $81,117 as daily transactions jump 116%

Bitcoin ETFs pull in $272 million

Altcoins like BNB, Tron, and Dogecoin saw small gains, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano slipped a bit.

Despite the mixed vibes in altcoins, institutional investors aren't backing off. bitcoin ETFs just pulled in $272 million.

With global markets feeling uncertain lately, traders are watching bitcoin's stability closely.

Analysts say if it closes above $82,500 for a while, it could mean buyers are getting even more confident.