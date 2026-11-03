Bitcoin holds around $76,900 after Binance withdrawals, US ETF outflows
Business
Bitcoin is holding its ground around $76,900 after a quick dip earlier today, shrugging off big withdrawals from Binance and outflows from US spot bitcoin ETFs.
ether (ETH) nudged up by 0.6%, while meme coins took a small hit.
It's another reminder that crypto can change fast, even in just a few hours.
US midterms, economic shifts fuel markets
Market swings are being fueled by the US midterms and shifting economic vibes.
Futures trading got a big boost, up 51%, but fewer people seem to be holding long-term positions right now.
Security is also top of mind after Brazil's Mercado Bitcoin lost $40 million in a hack.
Meanwhile, traditional markets aren't sitting still either: Nasdaq futures ticked up and oil prices climbed as everyone waits for fresh economic data later this week.