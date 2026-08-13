Bitcoin holds at $63,600 after July inflation meets expectations
Bitcoin kept its value at $63,600 after July's inflation numbers landed right where everyone expected, up 3.4% from last year.
Core inflation dipped just a bit to 2.5%, which calmed traders and avoided any big market swings.
The overall crypto market cap dropped slightly by 0.54% to $2.18 trillion, with everyone now waiting for the US producer price inflation report later today.
Futures volume jumps to $147B
Crypto futures trading got a boost, jumping 6% to $147 billion in daily volume, while open interest held steady at $116 billion.
XRP futures stayed bearish with high open interest at 2.67 billion tokens.
Monero (XMR) stood out by climbing over 3% for the day and more than 11% this week; Hyperliquid (HYPE) also edged up by nearly 2%.
Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) saw the biggest drop in open interest among major tokens, and Curve DAO (CRV) fell back after recent gains but remains up more than 22% for the week, showing that altcoin sentiment remains pretty cautious right now.