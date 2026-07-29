Bitcoin holds at $64,300 after dip as whales stack coins
bitcoin is holding steady at about $64,300 after a brief dip, climbing 1.42% in the last day.
The rebound comes as strong support near $63,000 and big investors (aka "whales") quietly stacking up more coins, showing they're still confident even when things get shaky.
Altcoins mixed as $510 million liquidated
Altcoins had a mixed day: Binance Coin hovered around $570.10, Solana at nearly $73.95, XRP just over $1, and Dogecoin close to $0.071.
Over $510 million in crypto was liquidated as traders stayed cautious, mainly because US spot Bitcoin ETFs are seeing money flow out and everyone's waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve decides on interest rates next.
Whale wallets scooped up 19,696 bitcoin
Even though big institutions are hesitating, whale wallets have scooped up 19,696 bitcoin in just over a week.
With the Federal Reserve's next move looming large, all eyes are on whether bitcoin can push past that key $65,000 mark again soon.