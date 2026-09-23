Bitcoin holds at $86,379 despite sharp 36% drop in trading

Bitcoin is holding its ground at $86,379, up just 0.24% since midnight, even though trading activity fell sharply by 36%.

The CoinDesk 100 index also nudged up a bit, despite 38 of the 100 CoinDesk 100 constituents being lower on the day.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil slipped below $100 as hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal helped ease inflation worries.