Bitcoin holds at $86,379 despite sharp 36% drop in trading
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Bitcoin is holding its ground at $86,379, up just 0.24% since midnight, even though trading activity fell sharply by 36%.
The CoinDesk 100 index also nudged up a bit, despite 38 of the 100 CoinDesk 100 constituents being lower on the day.
Meanwhile, Brent crude oil slipped below $100 as hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal helped ease inflation worries.
CME futures spark BCH 32% surge
Crypto futures trading volume dropped 21%, but open interest crept up, showing traders are being more cautious.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was the day's big winner, jumping 32% after CME announced new BCH futures.
XRP saw more bets placed even as its price dipped, while NEAR's high funding rates suggest it's expensive to bet on rising prices right now.