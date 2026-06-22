Bitcoin holds near $64,000 as investors watch US data

Oil and U.S.-Iran talks worry traders

Experts say rising oil prices and ongoing U.S.-Iran talks have made traders nervous ahead of key US reports on inflation and jobs.

Altcoins like Binance Coin ($591.86/₹55,924), Solana ($73.80/₹6,974), and Dogecoin ($0.083/₹7.90) are also seeing ups and downs.

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, highlights that Bitcoin is holding near $64,000 right now: peace talks in the Middle East have helped a bit, but everyone's still watching for what comes next in global markets.