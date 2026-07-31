Bitcoin holds near $64,350 as Federal Reserve caution caps gains
Bitcoin is hanging out around $64,350 this Friday, showing barely any movement as traders react to mixed signals.
Lower US inflation helped keep prices steady, but the Federal Reserve's cautious approach stopped bitcoin from climbing higher.
Right now, support sits at $63,800 to $64,000 and resistance at $65,300 to $65,500.
Bitcoin eyes $66,700 test
bitcoin's next big test is its recent high of $66,700.
The market's in a holding pattern: long-term holders aren't budging much, and trading activity remains pretty quiet.
Over in altcoins: Binance Coin jumped 2.3% to $588, and ethereum nudged up 0.6% to $1,904.
With US rates on pause and new employment data coming soon, experts suggest investors stick with gradual buying and careful risk management for now, even though institutional demand hasn't fully bounced back yet.