Bitcoin holds near $64,500 after 3.1% jump, softer US inflation

altcoins like Binance Coin ($581.95), Solana ($77.13), and XRP ($1.11) are showing mixed results thanks to market uncertainty and global tensions.

Analysts urge caution: Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, says bitcoin needs to break $65,500 for real momentum, while Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, recommends staggered investments and warns against risky trading.

He said "sustainable returns are built through patience, research, and consistency."