Bitcoin holds near $64,500 after 3.1% jump, softer US inflation
Business
bitcoin is staying strong at $64,500 after a 3.1% jump in the last 24 hours, as softer US inflation data helps calm worries about an immediate Fed rate hike.
Ethereum was trading near $1,918.
In India, bitcoin sits around ₹62.16 lakh and ethereum at ₹1.85 lakh.
Altcoins mixed, analysts urge caution
altcoins like Binance Coin ($581.95), Solana ($77.13), and XRP ($1.11) are showing mixed results thanks to market uncertainty and global tensions.
Analysts urge caution: Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, says bitcoin needs to break $65,500 for real momentum, while Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, recommends staggered investments and warns against risky trading.
He said "sustainable returns are built through patience, research, and consistency."