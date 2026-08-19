Bitcoin holds near $65,000, trading at $64,318.69 on Aug. 19
Bitcoin just brushed up against $65,000 in early Aug. 19 trade, landing at $64,318.69. It's up a bit for both the day and the week.
Even though global stock markets have been shaky lately, crypto has held steady thanks to consistent investor interest and digital assets proving pretty resilient.
US ETFs: Bitcoin inflows, Ethereum outflows
US Bitcoin ETFs pulled in nearly $297.6 million after a rough patch last week, while Ethereum ETFs saw minor outflows.
Still, analysts say there's a lot of selling happening around $65,000 and that profit-taking plus bigger economic trends could slow down any quick jumps.
According to Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, Bitcoin needs to stay above current resistance levels for more gains.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, adds that stronger ETF inflows and more spot trading are key if Bitcoin wants to break past the $65,000-$66,000 mark, which could signal brighter days ahead for crypto overall.