Bitcoin holds near $65,000, trading at $64,318.69 on Aug. 19

US Bitcoin ETFs pulled in nearly $297.6 million after a rough patch last week, while Ethereum ETFs saw minor outflows.

Still, analysts say there's a lot of selling happening around $65,000 and that profit-taking plus bigger economic trends could slow down any quick jumps.

According to Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, Bitcoin needs to stay above current resistance levels for more gains.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, adds that stronger ETF inflows and more spot trading are key if Bitcoin wants to break past the $65,000-$66,000 mark, which could signal brighter days ahead for crypto overall.