Bitcoin holds near $71,000 Monday as altcoins show mixed performance
Business
Despite some pretty tense global headlines, Bitcoin managed to hold steady at just over $71,000 on Monday, April 13, 2026, dipping only 0.7% from the previous day.
Ethereum slipped a bit too (down 0.75%), and popular altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Cardano dropped up to 2%.
Meanwhile, coins like BNB, Tron, Dogecoin, and Hyperliquid actually saw small gains.
Market value dips to $2.42 trillion
The total crypto market value dipped slightly, down 0.5% to $2.42 trillion.
Experts say Bitcoin recently hit a high of $73,800 after softer inflation data but has since cooled off with some profit-taking as world events heat up.
Still, trading volumes remain strong (over $30 billion), and analysts note that steady participation is keeping the market surprisingly balanced right now.