Bitcoin holds near $71,000 Monday as altcoins show mixed performance

Market value dips to $2.42 trillion

The total crypto market value dipped slightly, down 0.5% to $2.42 trillion.

Experts say Bitcoin recently hit a high of $73,800 after softer inflation data but has since cooled off with some profit-taking as world events heat up.

Still, trading volumes remain strong (over $30 billion), and analysts note that steady participation is keeping the market surprisingly balanced right now.