Bitcoin holds near $78,000 thanks to ETF inflows, Ethereum slips
Business
Bitcoin is holding its ground close to $78,000 this Friday, mainly thanks to big money flowing into Bitcoin ETFs.
It dipped just 0.15% in the last day and is now at $77,693.
Meanwhile, Ethereum took a bigger hit, down 1.63% to about $2,306.
Over $2B into spot Bitcoin ETFs
Altcoins like BNB and Solana slipped slightly, but XRP and Dogecoin managed small gains (up to 1.3%).
The total crypto market cap nudged up to $2.59 trillion.
April saw over $2 billion pour into US spot Bitcoin ETFs as exchange reserves are near all-time lows, making Bitcoin even more in demand.
Plus, regulatory developments in the US particularly expectations around the proposed CLARITY Act, so keep an eye on how things develop!