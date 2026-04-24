Bitcoin holds near $78,000 thanks to ETF inflows, Ethereum slips

Over $2B into spot Bitcoin ETFs

Altcoins like BNB and Solana slipped slightly, but XRP and Dogecoin managed small gains (up to 1.3%).

The total crypto market cap nudged up to $2.59 trillion.

April saw over $2 billion pour into US spot Bitcoin ETFs as exchange reserves are near all-time lows, making Bitcoin even more in demand.

Plus, regulatory developments in the US particularly expectations around the proposed CLARITY Act, so keep an eye on how things develop!