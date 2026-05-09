Bitcoin holds near $80,371 despite $268 million US Bitcoin ETF outflow
Business
Bitcoin is holding steady around $80,371 after getting knocked back from $82,500 earlier this week.
Even though there was a $268 million outflow from US spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, the coin's resilience shows traders are locking in profits but not rushing for the exits just yet.
Crypto market grows 1.35% to $2.68T
The overall crypto market grew by 1.35% to hit $2.68 trillion, with altcoins like XRP, Solana, and BNB jumping up to 6.5%.
Analyst Riya Sehgal pointed out that high-leverage Ethereum trades dropped sharply: lots of folks closed positions as volatility spiked.
Meanwhile, rising US government debt is supporting the case for scarce assets like Bitcoin, which is helping keep its price strong despite all the ups and downs.