Bitcoin holds near $80,371 despite $268 million US Bitcoin ETF outflow

Crypto market grows 1.35% to $2.68T

The overall crypto market grew by 1.35% to hit $2.68 trillion, with altcoins like XRP, Solana, and BNB jumping up to 6.5%.

Analyst Riya Sehgal pointed out that high-leverage Ethereum trades dropped sharply: lots of folks closed positions as volatility spiked.

Meanwhile, rising US government debt is supporting the case for scarce assets like Bitcoin, which is helping keep its price strong despite all the ups and downs.