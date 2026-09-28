Bitcoin holds near $83,000 79.6L amid US spot ETF inflows

Last week alone, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a massive $2.39 billion (₹22,916 crore) flow in: the biggest weekly jump since October 2025!

This wave of institutional money is helping balance out economic pressures and high yields that could've dragged prices down.

Analysts say to watch for support between $82,000 to $84,000 and resistance up to $90,000; everyone's keeping an eye on what the Fed does next since it could shake things up further.