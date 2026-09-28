Bitcoin holds near $83,000 79.6L amid US spot ETF inflows
Bitcoin is staying strong at around $83,000 (₹79.6 lakh), even with elevated US Treasury yields and a tougher dollar.
What's keeping it afloat? Mainly huge interest from big institutions snapping up US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
For context, Ethereum is sitting at about $2,600 (₹2.49 lakh), and altcoins are all over the place.
US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows 22,916cr
Last week alone, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a massive $2.39 billion (₹22,916 crore) flow in: the biggest weekly jump since October 2025!
This wave of institutional money is helping balance out economic pressures and high yields that could've dragged prices down.
Analysts say to watch for support between $82,000 to $84,000 and resistance up to $90,000; everyone's keeping an eye on what the Fed does next since it could shake things up further.