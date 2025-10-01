Bitcoin holds steady at $114,600, but experts warn of dip

How are other popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

By late morning, Bitcoin had edged up 0.52% over the last day.

Ethereum dropped 0.61% to $4,152 as selling pressure stuck around despite some upbeat signals.

XRP and Dogecoin both slid nearly 1%, while Hyperliquid and Cardano managed small gains of about 1%.

Overall, the total crypto market cap slipped by 0.9% to $3.91 trillion—so things are a bit mixed out there today.