Bitcoin holds steady at $114,600, but experts warn of dip
Business
Bitcoin is holding its ground at $114,600 this Wednesday, even as the US dollar loses steam.
But unless it breaks past $114,750 soon, experts warn it could dip to around $112,200.
With economic uncertainty in the air, traders are being urged to play it safe.
How are other popular cryptocurrencies performing today?
By late morning, Bitcoin had edged up 0.52% over the last day.
Ethereum dropped 0.61% to $4,152 as selling pressure stuck around despite some upbeat signals.
XRP and Dogecoin both slid nearly 1%, while Hyperliquid and Cardano managed small gains of about 1%.
Overall, the total crypto market cap slipped by 0.9% to $3.91 trillion—so things are a bit mixed out there today.