RBI raises GDP growth projection for FY25 to 6.8%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for the current fiscal year upward, from 6.5% to 6.8%. The revision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra while unveiling the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for FY25-26. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%.

Growth forecast Growth estimate for September quarter raised to 7% The RBI has also raised its growth estimate for the September quarter from 6.7% to 7%. However, for other quarters, the GDP growth projections have been trimmed. The GDP growth forecast has been revised to 6.4% for Q3 (down from 6.6%) and 6.2% for Q4 (down from 6.3%). For Q1 of FY27, growth is projected at 6.4%, slightly lower than the earlier estimate of 6.6%.

Rate stability RBI holds repo rate at 5.5% The RBI has maintained the repo rate at 5.5%, after a total cut of 100 basis points since February. This decision comes amid global uncertainties such as trade disputes, volatile commodity prices, and geopolitical tensions that continue to weigh on India's growth outlook. However, resilient rural consumption, strong services activity, sustained public capital expenditure and normal monsoon are likely to keep domestic demand robust.