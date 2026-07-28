Bitcoin hovers near $63,000 as Fed announcement keeps markets cautious

Bitcoin is having a tough week, hovering just above $63,000 while everyone waits to see what the US Federal Reserve will announce.

In the past 24 hours, bitcoin slid nearly 3%, with Ethereum and other popular coins like BNB and XRP dropping even more, some by over 7%.

Even though oil prices softened and U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit, crypto markets remained cautious as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's announcement.