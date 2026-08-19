Bitcoin hovers near ₹61.1L as US Bitcoin ETFs attract investments
Business
Bitcoin is hovering around ₹61.1 lakh today and briefly pushed toward ₹62 lakh, thanks to big investments flowing into US Bitcoin ETFs.
Even with rising US Treasury yields slowing things down a bit, analysts still see room for growth in the near future.
Liquidations lift Bitcoin, resistance near ₹62.22L
Bitcoin's jump was helped by the liquidation of short positions and improved market mood after recent global news.
Ethereum stayed steady at about ₹1.8 lakh per coin. Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin and Dogecoin showed mixed moves.
Experts warn that Bitcoin faces resistance near ₹62.22 lakh, so staggered investing could be a smart move as markets remain unpredictable.