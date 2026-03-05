Bitcoin jumps 20% in a week as Ethereum crosses $2,100
Business
Bitcoin has made a strong comeback, jumping 20% from its February 2026 low to over $72,000—thanks mostly to big money flowing in from institutions and US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Ethereum's also riding the wave, up 9% and trading at $2,138.
Institutional investors are back in the game
The crypto market is bouncing back as institutional investors return, shifting things from a sell-off to more stability.
Research analyst Riya Sehgal pointed out that while around 43% of Bitcoin's supply is still held at a loss (which could mean some might sell), there's room for more gains if Bitcoin cracks the mid-$75k range.
CoinSwitch Markets Desk credits ETF inflows for pushing prices higher, and overall crypto market value rose over 6% to hit $2.46 trillion.