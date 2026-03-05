Bitcoin jumps 20% in a week as Ethereum crosses $2,100

Institutional investors are back in the game

The crypto market is bouncing back as institutional investors return, shifting things from a sell-off to more stability.

Research analyst Riya Sehgal pointed out that while around 43% of Bitcoin's supply is still held at a loss (which could mean some might sell), there's room for more gains if Bitcoin cracks the mid-$75k range.

CoinSwitch Markets Desk credits ETF inflows for pushing prices higher, and overall crypto market value rose over 6% to hit $2.46 trillion.