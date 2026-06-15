Bitcoin jumps nearly 3% to $65,400 after US Iran deal

Crypto markets look to Fed meeting

This rally follows a rough patch where Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 for the first time since October 2024, partly because Michael Saylor's company sold off some holdings and ETFs saw outflows.

Other cryptos joined the rebound: Ether climbed 3.7% to $1,731, while Solana and XRP saw even bigger gains.

Stocks in Asia and S&P 500 futures also rose as oil prices slid more than 4%.

Now all eyes are on Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting for hints about what might come next for crypto prices.