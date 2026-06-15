Bitcoin jumps nearly 3% to $65,400 after US Iran deal
Bitcoin bounced back with a nearly 3% jump on Monday morning, reaching $65,400 after news broke of a peace deal between the US and Iran.
The agreement reopened the crucial Strait of Hormuz trade route, giving global markets (and especially riskier assets like crypto) a positive boost.
Crypto markets look to Fed meeting
This rally follows a rough patch where Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 for the first time since October 2024, partly because Michael Saylor's company sold off some holdings and ETFs saw outflows.
Other cryptos joined the rebound: Ether climbed 3.7% to $1,731, while Solana and XRP saw even bigger gains.
Stocks in Asia and S&P 500 futures also rose as oil prices slid more than 4%.
Now all eyes are on Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting for hints about what might come next for crypto prices.