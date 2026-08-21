Bitcoin jumps nearly 9% amid short squeeze and investor inflows
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bitcoin jumped nearly 9% on Friday, briefly topping $79,000 before settling near $75,768.
This rally was powered by big-money investors pouring in and a wave of short sellers getting squeezed out.
The whole crypto market got a boost too, with total value climbing 6.58% to $2.53 trillion.
Altcoins rally, wiping $3 billion shorts
Ethereum gained 5.08%, hitting $2,375, while coins like XRP and Solana soared up to 17.48%.
More than $3 billion in bearish bets were wiped out as the rally broke weeks of flat trading.
Still, experts suggest being ready for more ups and downs ahead: consider staggered buys and careful position sizes if you're thinking about jumping in.