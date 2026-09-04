Bitcoin jumps past $80,800 on Friday and Ethereum nears $2,500
Bitcoin just jumped past $80,800 (about ₹76.3 lakh) on Friday, up 4% in a day.
This surge is linked to fewer worries about US interest-rate hikes and a weaker dollar making riskier assets more appealing.
Ethereum also got a boost, trading close to $2,500 (around ₹2.36 lakh).
Prateek Gupta flags Bitcoin gold link
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, highlighted that Bitcoin's connection with gold is at its strongest since 2020, thanks to the weaker dollar.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, pointed out that ETF inflows and softer rate expectations helped the recovery, but he warned against jumping in too aggressively because the market's still unpredictable.
Analysts watch Bitcoin $83,300 resistance
Altcoins showed mixed results: Binance Coin sits at $723.91 (₹68,395), Solana at $103.74 (₹9,801), and Dogecoin at $0.0869 (₹8.21).
Analysts are keeping an eye on whether Bitcoin can stay above the key resistance level of $83,300 (₹78.7 lakh).