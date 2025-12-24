Next Article
Bitcoin miners are swapping crypto for AI gigs
Business
With Bitcoin mining costs now under pressure and profitability declining, some miners are switching things up.
Instead of just mining crypto, they're renting out their powerful data centers to tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft to run AI workloads—think training big language models and powering smart apps.
Why does this matter?
This pivot gives miners a steadier paycheck and helps them survive the wild swings of the crypto market.
But here's the twist: if more miners focus on AI instead of Bitcoin, there could be less new Bitcoin produced in the US.
It's a sign of how quickly tech jobs can shift when profits dry up—and how adaptable you have to be in today's digital world.