Shankh Air set to take off from Uttar Pradesh in 2026
Business
A new airline is joining the skies—Shankh Air, based in Uttar Pradesh, plans to start flying in early 2026.
They've just received the green light from India's Ministry of Civil Aviation and are getting their planes ready for delivery.
On December 22, Chairman Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma met with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to brief him about the airline's plans.
Fleet growth and India's aviation boom
Shankh Air wants to grow fast, aiming for 20-25 planes over the next two to three years.
This would make them India's 10th scheduled domestic airline—a sign of how quickly air travel is expanding here.
The airline is working closely with government agencies to make sure everything's set for a smooth entry into this buzzing market.