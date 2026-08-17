Bitcoin near $63,336 as markets await Fed interest rate move

Crypto's total value nudged up to $2.17 trillion, but Bitcoin's trading volume just hit its lowest point since 2019.

Analysts say $62,300 is an important support level for Bitcoin right now, and breaking above $64,000 could help shake off some of the bearish vibes.

With ETF outflows rising and global tensions simmering, all eyes are on Wednesday's Fed update for clues on where things go next.