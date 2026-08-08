Bitcoin near $65,000 Ethereum above $1,900 mood improving analysts cautious

Over the past day, Bitcoin rose 1.05%, Ethereum ticked up 0.55%, and altcoins like BNB and Solana jumped as much as 2.46%.

On-chain data shows investors scooped up 155,000 BTC between $62,000 and $65,000, hinting at bullish vibes.

Crypto ETFs also saw $745 million in new money over four days.

For the week, Bitcoin gained 3.09% and Ethereum 2.52%, with BNB, Solana, Hyperliquid, Dogecoin, and Cardano rallied up to 16.46%.