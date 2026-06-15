Bitcoin near $65,600 as markets focus on Fed meeting
Business
bitcoin is hanging around $65,600, not really making any big moves lately.
According to Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj, it's been bouncing between $63,600 and $65,800 while long-term holders mostly stay put, even though market energy is fading.
Markets are focused on the US Federal Reserve's June 16-17 policy meeting.
Altcoins surge, bitcoin ETFs lose $316 million
In the last day, bitcoin went up about 2% and ether gained a bit more at 2.36%.
The whole crypto market grew slightly too, up nearly 2% to $2.24 trillion, with altcoins like BNB and XRP jumping as much as 8%.
Still, bitcoin ETFs saw another week of outflows ($316 million), marking five weeks in a row.