Bitcoin near $65,600 as markets focus on Fed meeting

Altcoins surge, bitcoin ETFs lose $316 million

In the last day, bitcoin went up about 2% and ether gained a bit more at 2.36%.

The whole crypto market grew slightly too, up nearly 2% to $2.24 trillion, with altcoins like BNB and XRP jumping as much as 8%.

Still, bitcoin ETFs saw another week of outflows ($316 million), marking five weeks in a row.