Bitcoin near $67,100 ₹63L as Ethereum holds near $2,000 ₹1.93L

Long-term holders buying Bitcoin up 48.5%

Long-term holders are actually buying more Bitcoin (up 48.5%), hinting at solid confidence even as big investors seem unsure: ETF flows are all over the place.

Experts like Akshat Siddhant point to inflation and world events causing some of the volatility, while Vikram Subburaj notes that things like a stronger US dollar and high oil prices are keeping Bitcoin stuck in its current price range.

Other major coins like Solana and Dogecoin have also dipped as traders wait for clearer signals before making their next move.