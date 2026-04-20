Bitcoin near $74,500 after $78,000 peak as investors remain upbeat

Institutions buy almost $1B Bitcoin ETFs

Institutional investors just poured almost $1 billion into Bitcoin ETFs—the biggest weekly influx since January.

Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex points out this shows people aren't backing off despite the market's mood swings.

If Bitcoin can break past $79,000 soon, analysts say we could see it push toward $85,000.

Even with a tiny dip in overall crypto value lately, investor confidence is holding strong.