Bitcoin near $74,500 after $78,000 peak as investors remain upbeat
Business
Bitcoin is chilling around $74,500 after briefly peaking at $78,000 this week.
Some global tension caused quick ups and downs, and coins like XRP and Solana dropped by up to 4.90%, while Ethereum slipped by 0.70%.
Still, the overall mood in the crypto world seems upbeat: big investors are showing serious interest.
Institutions buy almost $1B Bitcoin ETFs
Institutional investors just poured almost $1 billion into Bitcoin ETFs—the biggest weekly influx since January.
Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex points out this shows people aren't backing off despite the market's mood swings.
If Bitcoin can break past $79,000 soon, analysts say we could see it push toward $85,000.
Even with a tiny dip in overall crypto value lately, investor confidence is holding strong.