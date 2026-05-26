Bitcoin near $76,700 Ethereum around $2,090 amid altcoin volatility
Business
Bitcoin and Ethereum are holding pretty stable today; Bitcoin's around $76,700, and Ethereum's near $2,090, with both seeing tiny dips under 1%.
Altcoins are more unpredictable: XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano dropped up to 4%, while BNB and Tron managed small gains.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs $1.74B outflows
The global crypto market cap slipped just a bit (down 0.3% to $2.56 trillion), showing traders are playing it safe.
Bitcoin defended its $77,000 support but couldn't break out because of steady selling.
Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.74 billion in outflows over two weeks.
It looks like some long-term holders took profits as Bitcoin struggles to cross the big $80,000 mark despite calmer markets and less geopolitical drama.