Bitcoin near $76,700 Ethereum around $2,090 amid altcoin volatility

US spot Bitcoin ETFs $1.74B outflows

The global crypto market cap slipped just a bit (down 0.3% to $2.56 trillion), showing traders are playing it safe.

Bitcoin defended its $77,000 support but couldn't break out because of steady selling.

Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.74 billion in outflows over two weeks.

It looks like some long-term holders took profits as Bitcoin struggles to cross the big $80,000 mark despite calmer markets and less geopolitical drama.