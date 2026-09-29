Bitcoin near $77,700 as investors await US jobs report
Business
Bitcoin is hanging out near $77,700, barely budging even as investors wait for key US job numbers that could hint at future Federal Reserve moves.
Geopolitical tensions, like the recent US military strikes on Iran and rising oil prices, haven't rattled crypto much; Ethereum is also steady around $2,400.
Bitcoin holders cautious despite 68% profitability
Right now, about 68% of Bitcoin supply is in profit, but most are being careful.
Experts like Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42, warn against jumping into risky trades without clear signals, while Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, suggests avoiding big leverage plays and recommends slow, steady accumulation instead.
Binance Coin and Solana are seeing mixed momentum as everyone waits to see what the jobs report brings next.