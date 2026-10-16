Bitcoin near ₹77.7L as whales buy, US Treasury yields ease
Bitcoin has jumped back up to nearly ₹77.7 lakh this Friday after a rough few weeks.
The boost comes as more big investors, so-called "whales" with 10 to 10,000 BTC, are getting in, and a drop in US Treasury yields has helped calm inflation worries.
Still, even with this recovery, many institutional players remain careful.
Spot bitcoin ETF outflows, leveraged liquidations
Despite a 2.6% price bump in the last 24 hours, bitcoin's facing some serious headwinds: over $261 million just flowed out of spot bitcoin ETFs and leveraged liquidations have hit almost $950 million, so things are still pretty volatile.
With US inflation data and rumors about what the Federal Reserve will do next swirling around, all eyes are on its meeting later this month.
Analysts say if bitcoin can push toward the ₹78.72 lakh-₹79.67 lakh mark soon, that could signal real momentum ahead.