Bitcoin nears $1L: What's fueling the rally?
Bitcoin just hit a two-month high near $97,900, catching a lot of attention as analysts say it could move toward $98k-$100k if momentum continues.
The big boost comes from more institutional investors jumping in and some positive economic vibes.
Why does this matter for you?
If you're thinking about investing, this could be an interesting moment—analysts see strong support between $92,000 and $95,000.
Some institutions are increasing exposure through spot Bitcoin ETFs, and with continued institutional interest, analysts say upside toward $98,000-$106,000 is possible.
What's behind the surge?
Institutional validation and easier economic conditions are driving momentum.
Technical trends look solid too: Bitcoin's price keeps bouncing off key support levels (around $92k-$95k) even after some ups and downs, showing investors are still feeling bullish about where things are headed.