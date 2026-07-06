Bitcoin nears $63,000 after $224 million spot ETF inflows boost Business Jul 06, 2026

Crypto is showing signs of life again: Bitcoin climbed to nearly $63,000 after a six-day outflow streak, thanks to a big $224 million boost from spot ETF inflows.

Ethereum edged up too, trading around $1,770. Most major altcoins like BNB and Solana joined the rally with gains up to 3.57%, though Cardano slipped by almost 2%.

The overall crypto market cap nudged higher to $2.18 trillion as market sentiment improved a little, even with some big economic events looming on July 8.