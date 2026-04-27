Bitcoin hits 3-month high today: Here we decode why

Bitcoin continued its slow climb toward the $80,000 mark today. The cryptocurrency rose by as much as 1.6% to hit $79,488, its highest since January 31 when it last crossed the $80,000 threshold. The rise comes amid speculation about a potential resolution in the US-Iran conflict over the Strait of Hormuz.

Reaction Asian shares gain on news of Iran's proposal to US The news of Iran's new proposal to the US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz has boosted Asian shares. The potential reopening of this key trade route has also contributed to Bitcoin's rise. Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, also saw a gain of 1.7%.

Forecast BTC Markets analyst warns of potential risks Rachael Lucas, an analyst at BTC Markets, has warned that US-Iran peace deal odds have collapsed. She said this could lead to a broad repricing of risk assets. "$80,000 is where many recent buyers are approaching breakeven, which is typically where selling pressure emerges as they rotate out of their positions," she said.

Advertisement