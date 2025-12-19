Bitcoin options expiry: What to expect in the coming days
Bitcoin's about to hit a big milestone, with $23.8 billion in options expiring on December 26, 2025.
This could shake up both spot and derivatives markets, making price swings more intense—something traders and crypto fans will want to keep an eye on.
Why does this matter?
When so many options expire at once—especially with huge bets placed at $85,000 puts and $100,000 calls—it can trigger rapid buying or selling as traders rush to adjust their positions.
That means we might see some wild moves in Bitcoin's price, just like when Bitcoin saw price swings of over $130 billion within an hour earlier this week.
What comes next?
Big players have set up strategies that limit how high or low prices can go until expiry.
But after December 26, expect the market to shift as these constraints disappear—and with an MSCI index decision coming up in January, things could get even more interesting for Bitcoin soon.