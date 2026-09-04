Bitcoin over $81,000 after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signals pause
Business
bitcoin just shot up to over $81,000, gaining 4% in a single day.
This jump happened after the Federal Reserve signaled it might pause interest rate hikes if inflation keeps cooling down, thanks to comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller.
With the odds of a rate hike dropping, crypto markets are buzzing.
US Bitcoin ETFs attract $277 million
US bitcoin ETFs pulled in $277 million on Thursday alone, showing investors are still hungry for crypto even with market ups and downs.
Zcash stole the spotlight by being up nearly 15% in 24 hours, while coins like HYPE and XRP also saw solid gains.
Even as risk assets stay volatile, bitcoin's momentum is holding strong.