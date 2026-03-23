Bitcoin price analysis: What to expect today

Key levels to watch out for

If you're into crypto or just curious about where Bitcoin's headed, here's the scoop: technical signals show some resistance ahead (with moving averages much higher), so there could be short-term ups and downs.

As long as Bitcoin stays above support levels like $67,500, bulls are still in the game, but if it stumbles below key points (like failing to break past about $76,000), a bigger drop could follow.