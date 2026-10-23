Bitcoin quiet around $81,700 while memecoins rally led by Pepe
Business
bitcoin stayed calm at around $81,700 after a quick dip, but the real action was in altcoins.
The CoinDesk 80 Index edged up 1.4%, and memecoins jumped 2.9%.
Pepe led the charge with a huge 14% spike, making its weekly gain an impressive 23%.
Pepe memecoin volume $353 million up 10%
ether nudged up by 0.9%, while Polkadot and Cosmos both climbed over 5%. Still, Polkadot is down for October overall.
Trading in Pepe was especially lively, hitting $353 million in volume, a solid 10% jump from yesterday.
Meanwhile, global markets are eyeing the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting as inflation worries continue to simmer.