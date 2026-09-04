Bitcoin rallies past $81,000 as US spot ETFs boost crypto

Bitcoin just shot past $81,000 after a 3.93% jump in the last day, thanks to strong interest from US spot ETFs and fresh market buying.

Other big names, like Ethereum and Solana, are also up, with Ethereum up 4.51% to trade at $2,515, while some major altcoins, including Solana, gained up to 6.91%.

The total crypto market cap now sits at $2.71 trillion.