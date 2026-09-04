Bitcoin rallies past $81,000 as US spot ETFs boost crypto
Business
Bitcoin just shot past $81,000 after a 3.93% jump in the last day, thanks to strong interest from US spot ETFs and fresh market buying.
Other big names, like Ethereum and Solana, are also up, with Ethereum up 4.51% to trade at $2,515, while some major altcoins, including Solana, gained up to 6.91%.
The total crypto market cap now sits at $2.71 trillion.
Analysts warn of resistance at $81,000-$81,500
Even with all the excitement, analysts are waving a yellow flag: Bitcoin's momentum looks stretched, with overbought signals showing up on key charts.
Resistance is expected around $81,000-$81,500, so there could be some pushback soon.
Experts suggest keeping an eye on ETF inflows and being careful with risky trades while things stay this heated.