Bitcoin rebounds 1.09% to near $78,542 amid ETF outflows
Business
Bitcoin just saw a small comeback, up 1.09% to near $78,542 after hitting a six-week low.
Still, it's not quite out of the woods and remains 1% lower than last week.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded about $202 million in net outflows last week, so there's still some nervousness in the air.
Bitcoin recovery needs $79,200 and $80,300-$80,900
For Bitcoin to really recover, it needs to break past $79,200 and then clear the $80,300 to $80,900 mark.
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, points out that ETF demand and trends in Treasury yields could make a big difference soon.
Meanwhile, Founder of WazirX Nischal Shetty is urging everyone to play it safe: watch economic updates closely and avoid risky moves while things stay unpredictable.