Bitcoin rebounds above $65,000

The positive market sentiment isn't just limited to Bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH) has jumped by over 3% to nearly $1,950.

Other top 10 tokens such as Solana (SOL) and XRP have also seen gains of between 1% and 2%.

This broad-based rally shows that investors are optimistic about the current market conditions.

The currency markets are also showing risk-on trends with the Australian dollar and euro strengthening against the US dollar.