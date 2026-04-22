Bitcoin rebounds above $77,000 after US extends Iran ceasefire
Business
Bitcoin bounced back above $77,000 on April 22 after the US extended its ceasefire deal with Iran.
President Trump's move on April 21 helped Bitcoin recover from an early dip to $74,874 and sparked renewed interest in the crypto market.
Short squeeze forces $40 million exits
A wave of short sellers got squeezed out, about $40 million worth, pushing prices higher and lifting coins like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, too.
With Bitcoin holding steady above $76,000, some analysts see room for more gains, but suggest taking it slow: stagger your buys instead of chasing spikes.
The crypto market's resilience is standing out even as global tensions continue.