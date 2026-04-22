Bitcoin rebounds above $77,000 after US extends Iran ceasefire

Short squeeze forces $40 million exits

A wave of short sellers got squeezed out, about $40 million worth, pushing prices higher and lifting coins like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, too.

With Bitcoin holding steady above $76,000, some analysts see room for more gains, but suggest taking it slow: stagger your buys instead of chasing spikes.

The crypto market's resilience is standing out even as global tensions continue.