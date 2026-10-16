Bitcoin rebounds above $82,000 after US producer prices jumped 6.3%

The whole crypto market is showing signs of recovery: Ethereum's up 3.37% to $2,438, and other coins like BNB and XRP are also seeing gains.

Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, points out that Bitcoin's key levels are between $80,000 support and $83,000 resistance.

Now everyone's watching for Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech. Analysts say there's a good chance of a rate hike, which could shake things up again.

Still, Minal Thukral, Executive VP-Growth & Crypto Business Head at CoinDCX, notes the market has stayed pretty resilient despite all the recent drama.