Bitcoin rebounds near $78,000 after US midterms as markets calm
Business
Bitcoin made a strong comeback, nearly hitting $78,000 right after the US midterm election results rolled in.
The price had dipped below $76,000 when Democrats took Congress, making some investors nervous about future crypto policies.
But as the political dust settled, Bitcoin quickly regained ground.
Bitcoin options hit $660 million
With election uncertainty gone, Bitcoin options trading more than doubled to $660 million on Election Day, most of it from people betting prices will go higher.
Analysts like Markus Thielen from 10x Research are feeling optimistic too, suggesting Bitcoin could climb toward $82,000 thanks to renewed confidence and oversold market conditions.