Bitcoin rebounds near $82,500 as altcoins rise amid US inflation
Business
Bitcoin just bounced back to around $82,500 after slipping below $80,000 last week, a nearly 1% jump in 24 hours.
Altcoins have followed suit, but there's still a bit of uncertainty with US inflation and interest rate worries hanging over the crypto market.
Bitcoin and Ether ETF outflows
US inflation is sitting at 3.7%, and all eyes are on the Federal Reserve's October 27-28 meeting for possible interest rate hikes.
Meanwhile, big investors have been cautious lately, pulling money from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs.
Still, analysts see Bitcoin holding above $80,000 as a good sign, though the overall vibe is pretty neutral right now, so it's worth keeping an eye on what happens next.